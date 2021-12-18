New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,885 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

