New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,059 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Amundi bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $15,353,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

