Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,592 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

