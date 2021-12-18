Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 152,767 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.97% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $18,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -1.86. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.