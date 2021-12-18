Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Life Storage worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.