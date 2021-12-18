Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,588 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 21.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 261,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $22,329,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 354,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

