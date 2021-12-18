Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $210,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,108 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.