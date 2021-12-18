Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $481,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 29.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $822.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $800.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

