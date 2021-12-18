Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Tyson Foods have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock might derail in the near term. The company, operating in highly-competitive food industry, has been grappling with incremental expenses associated with the pandemic. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Tyson Foods incurred nearly $65 million as direct incremental expenses related to the pandemic, which put pressure on results to an extent. The company is also facing labor-related challenges, which are impacting its volumes as well as its ability to achieve optimal mix across processing footprint. In addition, the company has been witnessing escalated inflation across the business, mainly in wages, grain cost and freight among others. Nevertheless, continued growth in the retail business along with rebound in foodservice business is a breather.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TSN opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

