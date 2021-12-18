United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $250.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.12.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.62. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $178,887,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.