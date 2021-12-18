Morgan Stanley Upgrades Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) to Overweight

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.11% from the stock’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NYSE:XM opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

