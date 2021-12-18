Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 304,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Summit Insights upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 205.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

