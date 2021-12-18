Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,199 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.