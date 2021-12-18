Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,758 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 62.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -252.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.