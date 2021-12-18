Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.