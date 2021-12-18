Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $39.21 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $39,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.