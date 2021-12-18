Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) & PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Financial Comparison

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 10.62% 58.31% 9.30%

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard and PepsiCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 1 6 6 0 2.38

PepsiCo has a consensus price target of $162.77, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and PepsiCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.89 $1.57 billion N/A N/A PepsiCo $70.37 billion 3.31 $7.12 billion $5.87 28.67

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $4.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PepsiCo pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PepsiCo has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. PepsiCo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Pernod Ricard on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The Quaker Foods North America segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PepsiCo Beverages North America segment consists of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The Latin America segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America region. The Europe segment comprises of beverage, food, and snack g

