Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

