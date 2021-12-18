The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $305.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.45.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $187.88 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.68. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.