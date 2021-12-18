Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

