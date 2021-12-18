Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.84. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,397,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.