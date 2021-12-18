Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.