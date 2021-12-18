Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

