Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

