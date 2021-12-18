Northland Securities Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

