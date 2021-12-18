Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,146,458.77 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -901.89 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
