Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,146,458.77 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -901.89 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,970,000 after buying an additional 2,935,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

