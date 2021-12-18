Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Sells 106,400 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roderick Wendt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.46. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.