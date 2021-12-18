Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $2,369,120.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $143.45 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 15.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

