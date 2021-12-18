Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in November

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $14.63 on Friday. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

