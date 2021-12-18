Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Grows By 73.6%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,156,200 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 15th total of 1,818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.5 days.

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

