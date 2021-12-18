PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in November

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,133,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 4,280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,668.5 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PostNL stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. PostNL has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $4.53.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

