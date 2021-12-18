Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $256,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $46.18.

