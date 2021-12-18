Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.