Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Discovery were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Discovery by 123.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Discovery by 127.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

