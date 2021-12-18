Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.54% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $290,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $603,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $2,980,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $83.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

