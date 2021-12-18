Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $318,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,996.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,852.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,663.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

