Bank of America Corp DE Sells 545,806 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.78% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $391,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

