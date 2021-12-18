Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 4,623 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

LOCO stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $517.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

