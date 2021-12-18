Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth $99,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 139.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth $206,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

