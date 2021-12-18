Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alector by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,000 shares of company stock worth $14,792,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.