Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson Outdoors worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.62 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.