Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,148 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

