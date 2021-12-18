Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zogenix worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,696,000.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZGNX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

ZGNX stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

