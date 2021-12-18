AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AppHarvest by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

