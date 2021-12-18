Aspen Group’s (ASPU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.