Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $195.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.