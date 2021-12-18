Financial Comparison: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) vs. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -25.33% -11.15% -6.47% Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47%

48.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.66 -$58.45 million ($2.05) -2.77 Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 26.36 $164.38 million $4.45 108.54

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 88.12%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $560.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

