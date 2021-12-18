Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $145.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

