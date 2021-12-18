$8.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $8.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.85 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

