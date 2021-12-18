Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

